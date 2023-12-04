COP28: Voluntary carbon bodies unite to establish ‘end-to-end’ integrity framework
Published 12:16 on December 4, 2023 / Last updated at 12:24 on December 4, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Several voluntary carbon organisations including the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the VCMI, and the ICVCM will come together to establish an 'end-to-end' integrity framework that provides consistent guidance on decarbonisation including the use of carbon credits for residual emissions, as announced at COP28 on Monday.
