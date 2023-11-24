Swedish drone firm gets €2.7-mln grant to “transform” forestry

A Swedish drone firm has been granted a €2.7-million grant by the government for a three-year project to refine forest-thinning technology it says will reduce the need for energy intensive, habitat-wrecking heavy machinery on the ground.

The Swedish Energy Agency awarded the grant to Uppsala-based AirForestry, with researchers at Skogforsk to receive a small amount of it.

“We are grateful and honoured that the Swedish Energy Agency recognises the potential in our technology. This investment is pivotal in our pursuit to transform forestry in Sweden and worldwide,” AirForestry CEO and co-founder Olle Gelin said in a statement.

AirForestry’s drones are equipped with blades that can cut branches off trees destined for thinning as well as a chainsaw to cut them down. The drone can the fly away with the trunk of the tree and drop it at the closest road.

Each drone is optimised to lift about 200 kg, while thinning trees usually weigh in the 40-140 kg range, according to the company.

“The Swedish Energy Agency believes that AirForestry’s drone-based forest thinning technology has the potential to be more energy efficient compared to conventional ground-based machinery,” AirForestry said.

“Among the benefits are the ability to carry out thinning in multiple phases, a reduced need for forest roads, and the avoidance of ground damage. These advantages also enhance the forest’s role as a CO2 sink.”

The company was founded in 2020 and is owned by four founders as well as Walerud Ventures.

It has received a total SEK 65 mln (€4.36 mln) in funds since the start, including from forestry firm Sveaskog, telecom company Tele2, and energy firm Vattenfall.

It has also received several awards, including the World Economic Forum’s Top Innovator.

news@carbon-pulse.com

** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter **