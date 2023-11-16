EU’s Green Deal boss gives preview of new plan for power grids
Published 16:21 on November 16, 2023 / Last updated at 16:21 on November 16, 2023 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission will soon present a communication on how to improve energy grids in Europe that will also cover how important CCS technology has become, the executive's Green Deal boss Maros Sefcovic said on Thursday.
