Ukrainian energy minister says country may need EU’s help with power supplies this winter

Ukraine’s deputy energy minister said on Thursday that the country’s electricity grid may need additional inputs from the EU this winter to prevent blackouts, adding that the embattled nation's power sector is shaping up in the hope of EU accession.