Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas > Global efforts to limit warming to 1.5C require unprecedented investment -WoodMac

Global efforts to limit warming to 1.5C require unprecedented investment -WoodMac

Published 00:45 on September 15, 2023  /  Last updated at 00:45 on September 15, 2023  /  Americas, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary  /  No Comments

In the base case scenario outlined by Wood Mackenzie’s new ‘Energy Transition Outlook’, an annual investment of $1.9 trillion is required to decarbonise the world's energy sector – a figure that escalates to US$2.7 trillion should the objective pivot to aligning with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5C global warming limit.

In the base case scenario outlined by Wood Mackenzie’s new ‘Energy Transition Outlook’, an annual investment of $1.9 trillion is required to decarbonise the world’s energy sector – a figure that escalates to US$2.7 trillion should the objective pivot to aligning with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5C global warming limit.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software