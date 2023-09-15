Australia cancels 700 mln carbon credits to close Kyoto loophole

Published 02:47 on September 15, 2023 / Last updated at 02:56 on September 15, 2023 / Stian Reklev / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Other APAC / No Comments

Australia announced on Friday it has cancelled its more than 700 million remaining Kyoto Protocol-era carbon credits to make sure no future government will be able to use them towards the country’s commitments under the Paris Agreement.