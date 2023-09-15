Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Australia cancels 700 mln carbon credits to close Kyoto loophole

Published 02:47 on September 15, 2023  /  Last updated at 02:56 on September 15, 2023  / Stian Reklev /  Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Other APAC  /  No Comments

Australia announced on Friday it has cancelled its more than 700 million remaining Kyoto Protocol-era carbon credits to make sure no future government will be able to use them towards the country’s commitments under the Paris Agreement.

