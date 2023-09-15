Quebec free carbon allowance allocation for 2022 sees a modest decline

Published September 15, 2023 / Bijeta Lamichhane

Quebec distributed the remainder of its 2022 free carbon market permits on Thursday, with the year-on-year total seeing a slight decrease while the number of recipients remained the same, according to the data released by the province's environment ministry.