LCFS Market: California prices cool as slow rulemaking timeline stunts rally

Published 23:06 on September 14, 2023 / Last updated at 23:06 on September 14, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) values dipped on Thursday afternoon to more than reverse a brief early-week rally, as traders said state regulator ARB’s extended timeline for implementing more ambitious carbon intensity (CI) reduction targets will come under pressure from the programme’s exploding surplus bank.