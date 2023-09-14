Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Global investment firm announces close of $1 billion climate venture fund
Published 22:48 on September 14, 2023 / Last updated at 22:48 on September 14, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary / No Comments
A global investment firm on Thursday announced the closing of one of the largest climate-focused funds to date, and will target investments in early- and growth-stage startups that drive timely decarbonisation.
