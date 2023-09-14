Do not disturb: Non-profit unveils breakthrough radar system for real-time global forest monitoring

A non-profit forest carbon measurement firm has launched a global radar-based alert system to detect tree-related disturbances, offering real-time information from forest in every biome worldwide.