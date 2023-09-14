Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
EMEA > France invites offers for carbon credits to cover climate impact of Rugby World Cup

Published 20:08 on September 14, 2023  /  Last updated at 20:08 on September 14, 2023  / Ben Garside /  EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Rugby World Cup 2023 host France has launched a tender seeking offers for carbon credits to compensate for the emissions resulting from the ongoing tournament.

