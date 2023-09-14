WCI Markets: CCAs reach new record high settlements in thin trade, WCAs inch up on stronger volumes

Published 23:30 on September 14, 2023 / Last updated at 23:30 on September 14, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) prices both increased this week despite volume going in opposite directions, while traders said regulatory drivers in the former market and heightened permit demand in the latter were behind the gains.