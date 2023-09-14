Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Over half of leading corporates on climate action headquartered in Europe, report finds
Published 14:01 on September 14, 2023 / Last updated at 16:42 on September 13, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary / No Comments
A study compiling the best companies in terms of their climate leadership has found that 16 of the 27 highest performing firms are based in Europe, while those involved in the fossil fuel industry still failing to prioritise action.
