UN body hails “quantum leap” in carbon mechanism discussions, but leaves methodologies guidance to go to the wire

Published 15:05 on September 14, 2023 / Last updated at 15:05 on September 14, 2023 / Roy Manuell

The UN body responsible for guiding the Paris Agreement's carbon crediting mechanism made significant progress at this week's penultimate meeting, with observers noting they had never seen such consensus among the group, but ultimately failed to adopt final texts on methodological guidance after running out of time, leaving crunch discussions for the final meeting later this year.