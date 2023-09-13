Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
EMEA
> UK shipbroker and carbon trader set up partnership to streamline maritime shipping access to EU ETS
UK shipbroker and carbon trader set up partnership to streamline maritime shipping access to EU ETS
Published 15:20 on September 13, 2023 / Last updated at 15:20 on September 13, 2023 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, Shipping / No Comments
A leading British shipbroker has teamed up with a carbon trading house to provide access to the EU ETS for shipowners, as Europe’s market prepares to expand to cover shipping from next year.
A leading British shipbroker has teamed up with a carbon trading house to provide access to the EU ETS for shipowners, as Europe’s market prepares to expand to cover shipping from next year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy