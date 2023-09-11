Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
UK, South Korea commit billions to UN’s Green Climate Fund
Published 14:57 on September 11, 2023 / Last updated at 14:57 on September 11, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, South Korea / No Comments
Britain and South Korea have respectively pledged $2 billion and $300 mln to the latest replenishment of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), a mechanism established to channel climate finance from rich nations to the countries in the Global South to aid them with climate action.
