Japanese startup, Indonesia conglomerate eye transport sector carbon projects

Published 07:00 on September 11, 2023 / Last updated at 09:18 on September 11, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary / No Comments

A Japanese climate startup that provides digital measurement, reporting, and verification (DMRV) software has teamed up with an Indonesian property developer to promote decarbonisation in the Southeast Asian country's urban transportation sector.