G20 agrees to pursue tripling renewables by 2030, fails to set targets

Published 17:39 on September 9, 2023 / Last updated at 17:40 on September 9, 2023 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Other APAC, US / No Comments

Leaders of G20 have agreed to try to triple renewable energy capacity globally by 2030, but failed to mention the phase down of fossil fuels, according to a G20 declaration released Saturday.