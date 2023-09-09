Africa > G20 agrees to pursue tripling renewables by 2030, fails to set targets

G20 agrees to pursue tripling renewables by 2030, fails to set targets

Published 17:39 on September 9, 2023  /  Last updated at 17:40 on September 9, 2023  / Nikita Pandey /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Other APAC, US  /  No Comments

Leaders of G20 have agreed to try to triple renewable energy capacity globally by 2030, but failed to mention the phase down of fossil fuels, according to a G20 declaration released Saturday.

