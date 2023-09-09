G20 agrees to pursue tripling renewables by 2030, fails to set targets

Leaders of G20 have agreed to try to triple renewable energy capacity globally by 2030, but failed to mention the phase down of fossil fuels, according to a G20 declaration released Saturday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.