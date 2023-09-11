Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
EMEA
> INTERVIEW: UK can play leading role in hydrogen production and CO2 storage, says gas pipeline operator
INTERVIEW: UK can play leading role in hydrogen production and CO2 storage, says gas pipeline operator
Published 12:10 on September 11, 2023 / Last updated at 12:10 on September 11, 2023 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, International / No Comments
The UK is in a unique position to act as an important hub for hydrogen development in Europe thanks to its pressing need to decarbonise its gas-reliant heating system, wealth of renewable energy for powering hydrogen electrolysis, and ease of access to the North Sea for potential CO2 storage, said one of the country’s leading pipeline operators.
The UK is in a unique position to act as an important hub for hydrogen development in Europe thanks to its pressing need to decarbonise its gas-reliant heating system, wealth of renewable energy for powering hydrogen electrolysis, and ease of access to the North Sea for potential CO2 storage, said one of the country’s leading pipeline operators.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy