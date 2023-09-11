INTERVIEW: UK can play leading role in hydrogen production and CO2 storage, says gas pipeline operator

Published 12:10 on September 11, 2023 / Last updated at 12:10 on September 11, 2023 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, International / No Comments

The UK is in a unique position to act as an important hub for hydrogen development in Europe thanks to its pressing need to decarbonise its gas-reliant heating system, wealth of renewable energy for powering hydrogen electrolysis, and ease of access to the North Sea for potential CO2 storage, said one of the country’s leading pipeline operators.