Project developer sets its sights on nature-based removal credits
Published 12:35 on September 11, 2023 / Last updated at 12:35 on September 11, 2023 / Tom Woolnough / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Voluntary / No Comments
A developer is seeking investment into a new afforestation project in India to boost the supply of removal credits in the voluntary carbon market (VCM), despite uncertainties about the country’s future carbon market.
