Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific > Project developer sets its sights on nature-based removal credits

Project developer sets its sights on nature-based removal credits

Published 12:35 on September 11, 2023  /  Last updated at 12:35 on September 11, 2023  / Tom Woolnough /  Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A developer is seeking investment into a new afforestation project in India to boost the supply of removal credits in the voluntary carbon market (VCM), despite uncertainties about the country’s future carbon market.

A developer is seeking investment into a new afforestation project in India to boost the supply of removal credits in the voluntary carbon market (VCM), despite uncertainties about the country’s future carbon market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software