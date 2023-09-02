California legislative committee advances GHG disclosure, climate risk bills to final stage

A California Assembly committee on Friday endorsed a pair of bills that would require Scope 1-3 emissions reporting and climate-related financial risk disclosures from companies, sending the proposals to await a final floor vote.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.