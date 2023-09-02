California legislative committee advances GHG disclosure, climate risk bills to final stage

A California Assembly committee on Friday endorsed a pair of bills that would require Scope 1-3 emissions reporting and climate-related financial risk disclosures from companies, sending the proposals to await a final floor vote.