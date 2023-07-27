Rio Tinto makes $800-mln write down on Australian alumina refineries due to Safeguard Mechanism

Published 06:19 on July 27, 2023 / Last updated at 06:19 on July 27, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

Miner Rio Tinto has written down the value of its Australian alumina refineries as it factors in the cost of buying Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) under the government’s reformed Safeguard Mechanism, saying it will continue to need to rely on offsets to meet its decarbonisation targets.