Xpansiv to host new ecosystem-focused voluntary carbon standard

Published 19:08 on July 20, 2023 / Last updated at 19:08 on July 20, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Americas, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Xpansiv will host a new carbon standard that specialises in the certification of small-scale forestry and nature restoration projects, it announced in a release Thursday.