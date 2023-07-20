EMEA > Nature-based solutions could help European cities cut emissions by up to 25% -study

Nature-based solutions could help European cities cut emissions by up to 25% -study

Published 22:00 on July 20, 2023  /  Last updated at 22:00 on July 20, 2023  /  EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary  /  No Comments

European cities could harness nature-based solutions (NBS) to cut urban carbon emissions by up to 25%, a new study has found.

European cities could harness nature-based solutions (NBS) to cut urban carbon emissions by up to 25%, a new study has found.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software