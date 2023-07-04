EU fossil power generation slumps over 20% in H1 on low demand and renewables uptick

Published 13:04 on July 4, 2023 / Last updated at 13:10 on July 4, 2023 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Power generation covered by the EU ETS fell by almost 100 TWh or around a fifth year-on-year in the first half of 2023, according to figures published by an analytics firm, as much lower output driven by demand destruction and a rise in renewables forced coal and gas out of the mix.