European carbon traded largely sideways on Tuesday morning as US markets were closed for Independence Day and as traders were surprised by the early publication of weekly Commitment of Traders data that showed little overall change in positioning.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.