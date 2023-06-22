Investment manager buys forest to generate California carbon credits

Published 07:52 on June 22, 2023 / Last updated at 07:54 on June 22, 2023 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, US / No Comments

An Australia-headquartered global investment manager on Thursday announced it has purchased a 19,000-acre forest in California, in which it plans to generate carbon credits eligible for the state’s cap-and-trade scheme.