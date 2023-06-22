Australia’s nature repair bill passes in lower house after key amendments made, but fate in Senate remains in doubt

The lower house of Australia’s parliament passed the nature repair bill on Wednesday evening after independent MPs had ensured several key amendments to improve the proposed biodiversity market, but the government still lacks the support required to get the legislation through senate in August.

The passing of the bill had seemed a mere formality as the Labor government had the support of the opposition Coalition, securing sufficient votes in both houses.

However, that all changed earlier this week, when the Coalition announced it had made a U-turn and no longer backed the nature repair market bill, which would establish a world-first government-backed voluntary market for biodiversity credits.

With the support of independent MPs, the bill passed in the lower house on Wednesday, after some of those independents had been able to secure changes to the scheme that addressed some of the concerns that have been raised during several rounds of public consultations.

One of the most controversial issues surrounding the draft legislation has been the government’s resistance to rule clearly that credits can’t be used for offsetting purposes.

MP Allegra Spender amended the bill so that if it goes through, landholders participating in the scheme can specify that credits from their projects aren’t eligible for offsetting purposes.

Last year’s review of Australia’s environmental legislation as well as a number of stakeholders had argued that biodiversity offsetting does not contribute to nature restoration but rather its decline, and Spender’s amendment goes some way towards limiting the scheme’s potential for applying such offsets.

Other amendments brought by independents included removing the government’s ability to hand the scheme regulator the ability to buy credits, as is the case in the country’s carbon offset market and has sparked claims of conflict of interest.

The market will now also follow stricter integrity guidelines, ensure there is easier access for small landholders and First Nations communities, feature integrity regulations that include an annual report over credit trades to be tabled in parliament, and strengthened objectives to protect and maintain biodiversity.

While still not universally popular with environmental groups, several welcomed the amendments that were pushed through this week.

“ALCA welcomes the constructive efforts of the crossbench on amendments with the government to strengthen the integrity and quality of the nature repair market bill. Alongside a nature repair market, environmental protections through the EPBC Act reforms and a scale up in public investment will also be critical to turn the state of our environment around,” the Australian Land Conservation Alliance said in a LinkedIn post.

PRESSURE ON THE GREENS

After the Coalition withdrew its support of the bill, the Labor government is now reliant on getting the Greens’ backing in the Aug. 1 Senate vote.

So far, the Greens have cold-shouldered the legislation, saying it is too soft and that a plan for the environment must also address pollution and fossil fuels.

However, similar to the intense debate ahead of the Senate’s eventual approval of the carbon-related Safeguard Mechanism earlier this year, there are now increasing calls for the Greens to modify its position.

“Farmers have been calling for this sort of partnership-based approach to invest in the health of our landscapes for years. We’ve partnered with two successive governments over the past decade to make this a reality,” said Fiona Simson, president of the National Farmers Federation, adding it would be ‘heartbreaking” to see the bill fail.

“We’re not seeing a genuine attempt by the Greens to improve the Bill or ensure this new market succeeds. Their zany ideas about climate triggers or native forestry entirely miss the point,” she said in a statement.

Some of the independent MPs behind the bill amendments also urged the Greens to reconsider, telling the Guardian newspaper that the party was being “incredibly short-sighted”.

“When it comes to the Greens, obviously the scale of the environmental challenge is massive, but it is up to the Greens to make it better, not to stand in the way,” MP Spender said.

“It’s not perfect … But the Greens have got to stop blocking things that are important because they don’t get everything they want.”

However, Greens Senator Sarah Hansen-Young told the paper that “Green Wall Street is not what nature needs”, referring to a name initially used for the scheme by Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek.

“An environment plan that doesn’t stop logging and stop pollution is not a real plan for the environment.”

