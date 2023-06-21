Australia should adopt London Protocol amendments critical for CCS development, parliamentary inquiry says

An Australian parliamentary inquiry has recommended the government ratify amendments to the London Protocol, which would allow companies to transport and store CO2 across international boundaries, a crucial regulatory milestone for CCS project developers.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.