Australia should adopt London Protocol amendments critical for CCS development, parliamentary inquiry says

Published 03:45 on June 21, 2023  /  Last updated at 03:45 on June 21, 2023  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

An Australian parliamentary inquiry has recommended the government ratify amendments to the London Protocol, which would allow companies to transport and store CO2 across international boundaries, a crucial regulatory milestone for CCS project developers.

