RGGI Market: Lack of momentum leads to quiet week for RGAs

RGGI Allowance (RGA) values languished through a narrow range as a lack of momentum pervaded the Northeast US power sector carbon market over the last five days.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.