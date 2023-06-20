RGGI Market: Lack of momentum leads to quiet week for RGAs

Published 14:33 on June 20, 2023 / Last updated at 14:33 on June 20, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US / No Comments

RGGI Allowance (RGA) values languished through a narrow range as a lack of momentum pervaded the Northeast US power sector carbon market over the last five days.