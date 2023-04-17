Washington to trigger reserve allowance sale during Q2 carbon auction -analyst

Published 23:52 on April 17, 2023 / Last updated at 23:53 on April 17, 2023 / Americas, US / No Comments

The Washington state cap-and-trade programme will see the May auction settlement exceed at least one of the scheme’s reserve tier prices as 2023 compliance and hedging demand exceeds supply, with permit values heading to the ceiling in the not-too-distant future, an analysis firm said Monday.