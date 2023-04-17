Washington to trigger reserve allowance sale during Q2 carbon auction -analyst

The Washington state cap-and-trade programme will see the May auction settlement exceed at least one of the scheme’s reserve tier prices as 2023 compliance and hedging demand exceeds supply, with permit values heading to the ceiling in the not-too-distant future, an analysis firm said Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.