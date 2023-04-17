RGGI Market: RGAs dither as programme review yields near-term uncertainty, long-term opportunity

Published on April 17, 2023

RGGI Allowance (RGA) values remained rangebound over the course of the week, leaving traders to speculate on a potential catalyst from the power sector cap-and-trade system’s programme review and New York's upcoming economy-wide carbon pricing system.