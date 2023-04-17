UK ETS > UK government to roll out new digital MRV platform for ETS

UK government to roll out new digital MRV platform for ETS

Published 17:42 on April 17, 2023  /  Last updated at 17:48 on April 17, 2023  /  UK ETS  /  No Comments

The UK government is developing a new digital system for installations covered by the UK ETS to monitor, report and verify their emissions that will replace the existing ETSWAP system starting in the summer.

