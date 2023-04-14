EU nations advance 2023 EUA issuance to 76% of total, with five yet to start handouts

Published 18:55 on April 14, 2023 / Last updated at 18:55 on April 14, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

EU member states handed out a total of 75 million more free EUAs to industrial plants over the last four weeks, bringing the total issuance to around 76% of this year's maximum, though five countries are yet to begin issuing permits to installations.