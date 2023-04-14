Made-in-UK new carbon standard to launch as British corporates shy away from current offerings

A UK-based carbon standard is due to launch next week having built up a portfolio of pilot activity in regenerative agriculture, as corporate interest in existing options for British land-based carbon credits is seen waning.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.