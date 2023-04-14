UCLA researchers pioneer ocean-based carbon capture system

Published 14:26 on April 14, 2023 / Last updated at 14:26 on April 14, 2023 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, US, Voluntary / No Comments

UCLA's Institute for Carbon Management has developed what it’s called a first-of-its-kind ocean-based carbon capture system that removes CO2 from seawater, a process than can then lead to more of the gas being absorbed from the atmosphere.