CN Markets: CEA price claws back lost ground amid little action, CCER liquidity improves

Published 10:52 on April 14, 2023 / Last updated at 10:52 on April 14, 2023 / Asia Pacific, China / No Comments

The price for Chinese carbon allowances bounced back over the past week after the previous week's dip, though only on the back of a handful of largely symbolic transactions, while the offset market saw improving liquidity aided by heated discussions around the relaunch of the national programme.