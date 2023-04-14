CN Markets: CEA price claws back lost ground amid little action, CCER liquidity improves

The price for Chinese carbon allowances bounced back over the past week after the previous week’s dip, though only on the back of a handful of largely symbolic transactions, while the offset market saw improving liquidity aided by heated discussions around the relaunch of the national programme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.