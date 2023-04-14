Euro Markets: EUAs post first weekly loss in four as activity eases ahead of compliance deadline

Published 18:01 on April 14, 2023 / Last updated at 19:33 on April 14, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

European carbon prices fell for a third session on Friday and recorded a weekly loss of 2.9% with early gains erased in very light trading as the compliance season neared its end, while energy markets were once again weaker as the market absorbed the impact of comfortable gas supplies.