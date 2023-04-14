INTERVIEW: EU search for critical raw materials should begin at home, expert argues

The EU should look closer to home when it comes to diversifying its supply of critical raw materials (CRMs) needed for the energy transition by developing sustainable mining within its borders, according to a leading expert, as rising export restrictions are seen hindering global climate ambition.