Japan announces $114-mln budget for latest JCM project finance push

Japan has issued a first FY2023 call for business proposals under the bilateral Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), with a total budget of around 15 billion yen ($114 mln) over the coming three years, as the government seeks to boost the generation of carbon credits.
