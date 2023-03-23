Euro Markets: EUAs climb to seven-day high as investors resume buying amid compliance demand

Published 17:25 on March 23, 2023 / Last updated at 17:34 on March 23, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUA prices rose for the fourth time in five days on Thursday as sustained buying after Wednesday's expiry of March options and continued compliance purchases drove the market to its highest intraday level in six days, while energy markets were also stronger amid an improvement in macro sentiment.