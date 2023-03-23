ANALYSIS: EU carbon hedging to remain low as crises continue to bite

Depressed levels of carbon hedging by EU utilities in 2022, mainly due to the energy crisis, may well continue with a shaky macroeconomic picture further weakening in recent weeks, expectations of lower power sector emissions in 2023 and beyond, and the risk of gas supply shortages later in the year.
