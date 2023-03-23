China coal use to bounce back in 2023, could push global demand to record level, consultancy says

China’s coal demand is set to bounce back strongly in 2023 on the back of strong GDP growth, which could also push global consumption for the carbon intensive fuel to a new record level in the most bullish scenario, according to an outlook on the impact of China’s post-Covid-19 re-opening on the Asian economic giant’s demand for commodities.