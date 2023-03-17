Fuel producers support higher CI reductions, oppose avoided methane crediting phase-out in California LCFS

Clean fuel producers and one high-profile electric car manufacturer this week expressed their support for more stringent GHG reduction targets in an upcoming California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) rulemaking, but industry groups opposed a proposed phase-out of avoided methane crediting, according to public comments.