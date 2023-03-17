Financial entities scoop up CCAs, as producers exit California and RGGI positions over two weeks into early March

Published 21:59 on March 17, 2023 / Last updated at 21:59 on March 17, 2023

Financial players boosted their net long California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings but shed RGGI Allowances (RGA) over a two-week stretch into early March, while compliance entities offloaded permits across North American carbon markets, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed this week as the agency continued publishing backlogged Commitments of Traders (COT) reports.