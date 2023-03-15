Indonesia’s IDX to launch carbon exchange on national independence day, industry head says

Published 07:19 on March 15, 2023 / Last updated at 07:19 on March 15, 2023 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary / No Comments

Indonesia’s biggest stock exchange is targeting an August launch date for its carbon trading platform, and will feature four pilot projects to start off with, according to an industry leader.