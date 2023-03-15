Malaysian state bids for key regional role in carbon markets, CCS infrastructure

The forest-rich Malaysian state of Sarawak aims to play a key regional role in the pursuit of net zero goals through the promoting of carbon trading and developing carbon storage capacity, the state’s premier announced in a keynote address at a conference on Wednesday.