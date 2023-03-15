Malaysian state bids for key regional role in carbon markets, CCS infrastructure

The forest-rich Malaysian state of Sarawak aims to play a key regional role in the pursuit of net zero goals through the promoting of carbon trading and developing carbon storage capacity, the state’s premier announced in a keynote address at a conference on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.