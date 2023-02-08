European carbon prices were slightly higher on Wednesday morning amid very light volume attributed to the fortnightly EUA auction pause ahead of the afternoon’s UKA sale, while energy prices declined for a fourth day as coal values have declined, lowering the switching levels for cleaner power generation.
