Oregon offset project that failed to report wildfire carbon loss compliant for now, California’s ARB says

Published 23:30 on January 23, 2023

A forest offset project owned by Indigenous tribes in Oregon has not publicly disclosed unintentional reversals in carbon stock from a large wildfire in 2020, but California regulator ARB maintains the operation has not broken any rules under the state’s cap-and-trade regulation.