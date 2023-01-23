RGGI Market: RGA prices stumble back toward early-year levels as lower heating demand weighs

Published 22:40 on January 23, 2023 / Last updated at 22:49 on January 23, 2023 / Americas, US / No Comments

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices gave up some of the prior week’s gains as gas prices and power demand lessened, while traders debated the potential market impacts of a court decision on Pennsylvania's cap-and-trade regulation injunction materialising in the short term.